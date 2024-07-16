Govt will consult allies to ban PTI: Khawaja Asif

Kh Asif said that PTI's activities reflect that it should be banned

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the government would consult with the allies to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a press conference in Sialkot, the federal minister said, "PTI's woman member declared that if there is no Khan, there is no Pakistan. This, he blamed, is the principle of their politics. For me, Pakistan is the most important."

The Pakistan Muslim League-N leader said that the PTI's activities reflect that it should be banned.

Regarding Article 6, Asif said, "The way they (PTI) dissolved the national assembly, Article 6 should be imposed on them."

Khawaja Asif said that no organisation is beyond the integrity of Pakistan, they go to foreign powers and persuade them to speak against Pakistan. What happened on May 9 was an attack on Pakistan, he asserted.