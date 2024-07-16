Govt decided to ban PTI due to its anti-state ideology: Talal

Pakistan Pakistan Govt decided to ban PTI due to its anti-state ideology: Talal

Talal Chaudhary said the culprits involved in the incidents of May 9 should be punished.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 07:59:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhary on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is committed to anti-state ideology, therefore the government has decided to ban it by sending a reference to the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media persons on current important issues, he said that this decision has been taken because of PTI's anti-state policies. He said the government took this decision not against its political opponents but against the anti-state elements.

He said the government will send a reference to the Supreme Court, which will take a final decision in this regard. He added that the government will submit all information to the apex court.

Talal Chaudhry said the PTI still boasts on its anti-state activities. He said the culprits involved in the incidents of May 9 should be punished.

