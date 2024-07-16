NAB team reaches Adiala Jail to question Khan, Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Pakistan NAB team reaches Adiala Jail to question Khan, Bushra Bibi

On Monday, the NAB team questioned them for over three hours.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 12:50:20 PKT

RAWALPINDI: (Dunya News) -- The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrived at Adiala Jail to investigate PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, in a new Toshakhana reference.

Jail sources said that deputy director Mohsin Haroon is leading the NAB team interrogating Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The couple is incarcerated in connection with the new corruption reference. The NAB team is investigating them for the third consecutive day.

On Monday, the NAB team questioned them for over three hours.

Following the new reference, Accountability Court, Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich, granted an eight-day physical remand of Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Also Read: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi remanded in NAB custody for eight days in Toshakhana case

Earlier, District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka had suspended the sentences of Khan and Bushra Bibi and ordered their release in the Iddat case.

Read Also: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi arrested in new case after 'iddat nikkah' conviction overturned



