Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi, other cities on Muharram 9,10

Women, children and security personnel are exempted from ban

Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 10:23:59 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh Government on Tuesday banned pillion riding in various cities of the province, including Karachi on 9th and 10th Muharram.

According to the Sindh Interior Department, pillion riding ban has been imposed to maintain law and order during processions and gatherings in Sindh.

Notification says that women, children and officials of law enforcement agencies have been exempted from the ban. In addition, display of arms and use of helicams and drones has also been prohibited during Ashura holidays.

It must be noted that he main procession would depart from Nishtar Park and conclude by reaching Hussainiya Iraniyan Imam Bargah through its traditional routes.

