US expresses concern over Govt's decision to ban PTI

Pakistan Pakistan US expresses concern over Govt's decision to ban PTI

Matthew Miller said we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 09:21:02 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The United States on Monday expressed grave concern over Pakistan government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that our understanding is this is the beginning of a complex process, but certainly the banning of a political party is something that would be of great concern to us.

In response to another question, Miller said: “We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles including respect for human rights and freedom of expression. We support democratic processes and broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law.”

He went on to add that the administration would monitor the court decisions. “As those internal processes continue to play out we will monitor these decisions and any further decisions by the courts,” he said.

