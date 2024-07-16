PPP not consulted regarding ban on PTI: Shazia Marri

Shazia Marri said that the PPP was not taken into confidence on this decision.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri on Monday said that the PPP was not consulted regarding ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dunya News reported.

Shazia Marri, in a statement in response to the federal government’s decision to ban the PTI, said that the PPP was not taken into confidence on this decision. She said that the PPP will soon hold a consultative party meeting over the issue.

Shazia Marri was of the view that PTI has to politicize its bahaviour and attitude if it calls itself a political party.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal information minister Ata Tarar has announced that government’s decision to ban PTI. Pakistan and PTI cannot co-exist, Tarar said.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

