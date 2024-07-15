Shahid Khaqan Abbasi warns govt against dividing country

If Article 6 is use, it will be applied on many people, says ex-PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awam Pakistan Party Chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that by banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the rulers instead of uniting the country wanted to divide it.

The former PM asked, "do you want a clash between institutions." He said that with this decision (a reference to reserved seats), the Supreme Court had washed away its wrongs.

Abbasi said that perhaps the ministers do not realise that the government cannot ban any party. "They are very fond of imposing Article 6. They don't realise that Article 6 will apply on many people. You have to sit on the table, he asserted.

Former PM Abbasi said unfortunately parliament in the country had become a platform for backbiting.

He questioned the direction of the rulers. He advised the government not to create confusion in the country. "It has been more than one year since the events of May 9. You could not prosecute even one person."

He further said the system in the country should only be in accordance with the constitution. He said the government had not respected the democratic and parliamentary values.

He said the opposition was the beauty of parliament and democracy. He said the government's own mandate was doubtful.