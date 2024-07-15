PTI's Sanam Javed to be handed over to Balochistan police

Police would take transitory remand of Sanam Javed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad police has decided to hand over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social activist Sanam Javed to the Balochistan police pertaining to case of posting anti-state content on X.

Sanam Javed to be presented before G-11 court today.

Balochistan police would take transitory remand of Sanam Javed, then she would be shifted to Balochistan after getting transitory remand.

Sanam Javed’s father, Javed Iqbal has filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of Sanam Javed, making federal government, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad IG and others respondents.

The application requested court to order Sanam Javed release against illegal arrest and appearance in the IHC.

The petition pleaded to provide details about cases against Sanam Javed and halt action on cases registered against her.

The petition also prayed court to declare detaining and kidnapping of Sanam Javed illegal.

It is worth noting that Sanam Javed was released by Islamabad’s District and Session Court on Sunday as the court accepted the Saman Javed’s lawyers application for her discharge from cases against her and she sifted to her home.

However, she was re-arrested again by Islamabad’s Ramna police.

Sanam Javed was booked in a case of posting anti-state content on social media site X (ex-Twitter) filed by FIA.

