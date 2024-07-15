More rain expected at various parts of country: PMD

As per synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were penetrating central/upper parts of country.

Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 05:22:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thundershower associated with windstorm/gusty winds is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, northeast/south Balochistan, southeast Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating central/upper parts of the country. A trough of westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thundershower occurred at isolated places in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

Turbat and Dadu remained the hottest places in the country during last 24 hours with temperature surging up to 46 degrees Celsius.

