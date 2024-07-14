CM Maryam reaches Murree to attend party meeting convened by Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif is already at his Changla Gali residence

MURREE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday reached Murree to attend the party meeting scheduled to be held on Monday (tomorrow).

PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will chair the party meeting tomorrow that will also be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior cabinet members.

Nawaz Sharif, who is already at his Changla Gali residence, has convened the party meeting in Murree to discuss the political situation in the aftermath of Supreme Court’s ruling on reserved seats.

The ruling of apex court is a major blow for PML-N whose government is already standing on a thin majority.