At least 24 killed, 80 injured in recent heavy rains in Punjab: NDMA

NDMA has warned that Punjab and Sindh could face an emergency situation due to torrential rains.

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 04:09:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday said that at least 24 people were killed and 80 other sustained injuries in in the recent heavy rains in Punjab, Dunya News reported.

The NDMA has warned that Punjab and Sindh provinces could face an emergency situation due to torrential rains this monsoon season.

Torrential rains lashed Lahore, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Kot Addu and Bahawalpur in the last two days in which 24 people were killed and 80 other were injured. At least 40 houses were also damaged in the province.

The NDMA has asked district authorities to activate round-the-clock control rooms to monitor situation in each district. The authorities have been asked to remain vigilant, especially in low-lying areas, and keep de-watering and pumping stations ready.

Monsoon rains in Punjab are expected to continue till July 15, while the flow of water in the province’s rivers and barrages is at normal level for the time being.

