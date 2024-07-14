Islamabad pioneers Climate Change Fund to combat environmental degradation

The CDA is launching a 'Carbon Credit Program' that plans to plant 4 to 5 million trees

ISLAMABAD (APP):In a landmark move, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a Climate Change Fund, the first of its kind in Islamabad, aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This initiative, driven by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, marks a significant step towards addressing environmental concerns in the region.

Commending the efforts, Interior Minister Naqvi praised CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and his team for their proactive approach. “The CDA team deserves accolades for this initiative,” he stated.

As part of the Climate Change Initiative, the CDA is launching a “Carbon Credit Program” that plans to plant 4 to 5 million trees across 2000-10,000 kanals in the city.

Chairman Randhawa highlighted that new sectors, avenues, and other open spaces have been designated for this extensive tree plantation drive.

In addition to the Climate Change Fund, the CDA has also approved the “Margalla Hills Fund,” which will allocate 1.5 per cent of revenue generated from recreational spots in Margalla Hills towards their protection and beautification.

This initiative aims to preserve the natural beauty and ecological balance of one of Islamabad’s most cherished landmarks.

With these measures, Islamabad sets a pioneering example in climate action, promising a greener and more sustainable future for its residents.