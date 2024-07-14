Four die as vehicle plunges into ravine in Chitral
Pakistan
Four die as vehicle plunges into ravine in Chitral
DIRBALA (Dunya News) – Four people, including a woman and two children, were killed when a car fell into a deep ravine on Sunday.
The officials said the car was making its journey from Chitral to Yarkhun Lusht and faced a deadly accident due to the dilapidated condition of road.
Among the deceased were a driver, woman and two children while four women were badly injured.
The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.