Four die as vehicle plunges into ravine in Chitral

Follow on Published On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 13:29:54 PKT

DIRBALA (Dunya News) – Four people, including a woman and two children, were killed when a car fell into a deep ravine on Sunday.

The officials said the car was making its journey from Chitral to Yarkhun Lusht and faced a deadly accident due to the dilapidated condition of road.

Among the deceased were a driver, woman and two children while four women were badly injured.

The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.



