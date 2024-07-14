Govt mulls NA, Senate session to 'discuss' SC verdict on reserved seats

The law minister has suggested to convene a parliament session in a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif

Published On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 13:14:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government is considering convening the Senate and National Assembly sessions to discuss Supreme Court's decision regarding reserved seats for SIC (Sunni Ittehad Council).

Sources revealed to Dunya News that Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar has suggested to convene a session of the parliament in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is learnt that the parliamentarians belonging to the ruling PML-N have been instructed to stay in the capital while a final decision to summon the session will be taken tomorrow (Monday) in a meeting presided over by Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, the government “wanted to devise a strategy before going for review appeal against the Supreme Court decision.”

The Supreme Court had on Friday annulled the decision of the Peshawar High Court and the order of the Election Commission (ECP) regarding reserved seats and ordered to give seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).