Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi remanded in NAB custody for eight days in Toshakhana case

The court issued order within 24 hours after arrest of the couple on Saturday afternoon from jail

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A NAB (National Accountability Bureau) court on Sunday remanded PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in NAB custody for eight days in a fresh Toshakhana case.

The court issued order within 24 hours after arrest of the couple on Saturday afternoon from Adiala jail after their release in irregular marriage case.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the NAB plea for remand in Adiala jail after government approved their trial in jail due to “security concern.”

NAB Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon requested for the physical remand and the judge granted his plea.

Counsels for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Usman Gul, opposed the NAB plea for remand. However, the judge gave them in NAB custody and ordered to produce them on July 22.

Advocate Zaheer Abbas later told media that the NAB had requested a 14-day physical remand but he opposed it pleading that the couple had to attend proceedings in the £190 million reference.

The NAB implicated the couple in a fresh case for “keeping and selling illegally” 10 valuable gifts from Toshakhana. According to the NAB report, Imran Khan is accused of taking and selling seven watches, diamonds and gold jewellery unlawfully.

TRIAL IN JAIL

Earlier, the federal government approved trial of the couple in the case in jail due to security concerns.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had earlier in the day issued a notification of their trial under Section 16 B of the NAB Ordinance, 1999, and sent judge Warraich to the prison for hearing.

MAY 9 CASE

Meanwhile, a Lahore police team reached Adiala to interrogate the former prime minister in 11 cases registered against him regarding May 9 arson.