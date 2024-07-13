Acquittal in Iddat case clears way for PTI founder's release: Barrister Gohar

Updated On: Sat, 13 Jul 2024 17:03:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Responding to the recent verdict of PTI founder’s acquittal in the Iddat case, the party chairman Barrister Gohar expressed hope that Imran Khan should be released now.

“Alhamdulillah, today justice has prevailed and we thank the judiciary for this decision for standing with the constitution,” he said.

He said like other cases against, the Iddat case did not have any foundation and soon the PTI founder would be a free man.

The decision of the trial court had been declared null and void after the acquittal of Imran Khan.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka acquitted Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the nikkah during iddat (illegal marriage) case.

The court annulled the indictment of the couple in the case.

The court also issued the release orders of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi by accepting their pleas and said they could walk free immediately.