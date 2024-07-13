Deputy PM Dar reviews arrangements for SCO CHG to be held on Oct 15-16

The committee members expressed satisfaction at the ongoing preparations.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired the first meeting of High-Level Committee on the Requirements and Arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) Meeting to be held in Islamabad on 15-16 October 2024.

The committee has been constituted in pursuit of the Prime Minister’s directive to ensure hosting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Islamabad in a befitting manner.

The committee comprises, as its members, Federal Ministers for Economic Affairs, Interior, Information and Broadcasting, and Secretaries of the Foreign Affairs, Cabinet, and Interior as well as Chairman CDA.

The committee discussed the needs assessment and gave directions to the concerned authorities for making efficient arrangements, in line with SCO practice, Pakistan’s international standing and concomitant with Pakistan’s traditional hospitality.

The Deputy PM stressed the need for maintaining the momentum of preparations.

Since becoming full member of SCO in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating in various SCO formats. As Chair of the SCO CHG, Pakistan will be hosting the 23rd meeting of the CHG in autumn this year.

CHG is the second-highest decision-making body of the SCO. It deals with socio-economic, cultural and other humanitarian cooperation issues as well as budgetary and financial matters of SCO.

SCO comprises 10 countries including Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Iran, Belarus and four Central Asia States.

