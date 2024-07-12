PTI leaders declare reserved seats' verdict triumph of justice

Pakistan Pakistan PTI leaders declare reserved seats' verdict triumph of justice

Barrister Gohar urges Election Commission of Pakistan to promptly implement the decision

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 12 Jul 2024 14:29:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Friday the Supreme Court's decision on reserved seats would be remembered in history as triumph of justice as his party (PTI) had clinched its rightful place.

Speaking to reporters, Gohar, flanked by other party leaders, said they had persistently raised concerns about the illegal conduct that deprived the PTI of its legitimate entitlement to reserved seats. However, he said, the apex court’s ruling had given a clear message to those seeking to undermine the PTI.

Applauding the decision of the apex court, Barrister Gohar asserted that the verdict regarding PTI's reserved seats was based on principles of justice.

He said today is a landmark day for all Pakistanis and democratic forces as this decision will be remembered in the annals of history.

Barrister Gohar urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to promptly implement the direction of the apex court, expressing hope that the reserved seats would be rightfully allocated to the PTI.

Senator Shibli Faraz said they had just obtained a partial mandate and their struggle would continue.

He paid tribute to the Supreme Court while acknowledging the tough circumstances under which the verdict was announced.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja said: "The Constitution of Pakistan has won. It's a big day."

He said the PTI emerged victorious on the legal front but the political fight was under way.

"We are struggling for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy in Pakistan," he said.







