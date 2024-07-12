IHC issues notice, seek response from CDA on PTI central secretariat encroachment case

Pakistan Pakistan IHC issues notice, seek response from CDA on PTI central secretariat encroachment case

IHC's Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz heard the case

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 12 Jul 2024 13:26:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to Capital development Authority (CDA), seeking response from it for sending notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central secretariat Islamabad on encroachment.

A petition on CDA notice against PTI secretariat violation of rules and encroachment was heard today in the IHC. The court has removed the registrar office’s reservation on PTI’s petition.

IHC’s Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz has sought response from CDA, issuing notice.

Petitioner’s counsel Latif Khosa contended that the incumbent government was using CDA as a tool against PTI.

The PTI secretariat was sent notice by CDA on June 28.

Consequently, the court has adjourned the case hearing by issuing notice and seeking response from CDA.

It is pertinent to note that CDA anti-encroachment team in collaboration with the district administration launched the operation to remove the alleged encroachments and unauthorised constructions at the PTI’s central secretariat.

A portion of the PTI central secretariat was also demolished during the operation. The CDA officials stated that the illegal constructions of PTI offices were demolished.

The clash erupted between PTI workers and police personnel and PTI workers were booked in the case of attack on police and CDA officials afterwards.

Also read: CDA seals PTI's central secretariat in Islamabad

