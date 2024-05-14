Federal Cabinet meets today to assess economic, political situation

Cabinet will also receive a briefing on negotiations with IMF mission

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet is scheduled to meet here on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the chair.

According to sources, the meeting will review the overall political and economic situation in the country, with discussions also focussing on the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The cabinet will receive a briefing on negotiations with the IMF mission regarding a new bailout programme.