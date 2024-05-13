£190mn scandal: Accountability court adjourns hearing until May 15

Statements of 30 witnesses were recorded while cross-examination of 19 was done

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the £190 million scandal case against the PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, until May 15.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case at Adiala Jail. PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, alongside NAB Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and his team were present.

Lawyers representing the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, including Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry, Intizar Panjutha, and Shoaib Shaheen, were also in attendance.

Requests for medical examinations of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, as well as a meeting with Saeeda Warsi, were filed by respondent lawyers. This was approved by the court.

During the hearing, statements from three NAB witnesses were recorded, and the cross-examination of two was completed. So far, statements of 30 witnesses were recorded while cross-examination of 19 was done.