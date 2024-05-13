All demands of protestors accepted: AJK government assures

AJK PM calls subsidies a special connection of centre with region

MUZZAFARABAD (Web Desk) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said the state government has accepted all demands of the Awami Action Committee (AAC).

His announcement came as the protests in support of cheap bread and electricity had entered the fourth day.

While highlighting that the centre assured its complete support to provide relief to the masses, the PM Anwar said, “No one can reject two fundamental demands regarding cheap roti [bread] and electricity.”

Afte the acceptance of all demands by the protestors, the AJK government issued a notification.

After the formal issuance of the notification, the government hoped that peace would be restored in the place so that the routine life become functional again.

According to the notification, the flour price has been reduced from Rs3,100 to Rs2,000 per 40 kilogram.

Meanwhile, the electricity prices will be Rs3 per unit for usage between 1-100 units, Rs5 per unit for usage between 100-300 units and Rs6 per unit for the 300-above units.

Also, commercial rates of electricity have been fixed at Rs10 per unit for 1-300 unit slab and for 300 or above slab, it has been fixed at Rs15 per unit.

PM Anwar called the announced package in response to protests a ‘special connection’ of Pakistani government with the region.

He announced that Islamabad will provide Rs23 billion funds to the AJK government.

To cater to the demands of protestors, the federal government approved a grant of Rs23 billion to calm the situation In a meeting presided over by the PM Shehbaz Sharif.

