CM Maryam directs to design an effective sewerage and drainage system in Lahore

Stresses all relevant departments must collaborate to resolve public crisis

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to design an effective sewerage system for streets.

Punjab CM presided over a high-level session of local government; she was briefed about the drainage and sewerage system and development of streets.

During the session, the progress on the street lights, parks, and horticulture across suburban areas was also reviewed.

She directed for development in every area of Lahore without any discrimination; none of them should be deprived.

Every street must be fully paved. She stressed for a sustainable and effective drainage system.

Maryam Nawaz instructed to WASA, LWMC, and other relevant departments to work in collaboration and a disciplined manner.

She said there will be no compromise on public inconvenience due to the poor drainage system on streets and roads.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said it's quite discomforting and inconvenient for damaged roads, poor drainage, and sewerage systems.

She emphasized all departments must work to resolve public crises.