Govt to take action against unauthorised disclosure of secret information on social media

Khawaja Asif says the crime will be punishable by two-year imprisonment, fine

Mon, 13 May 2024 13:42:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has taken notice of alleged unauthorised disclosure of sensitive and confidential information on social media.

Taking strict notice of the open display of confidential documents on social media platforms, the government has decided to take action under the Official Secrets Act against those disclosing such information and documents.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said propagation of such information could harm Pakistan's strategic and economic interests. Such acts on social media could inflict serious damage on relations with friendly and brotherly countries, he added.

Asif, in a tweet, said the government had decided to register cases under the Official Secrets Act 2023 against all such people disclosing the confidential information.

The defence minister further said strict action would be taken against those directly or indirectly involved in disclosing or disseminating secret information or documents which could be punishable by two-year imprisonment and fine.

