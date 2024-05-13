Respondents issued notices and sought response from them in the long distance examination centers case

Female students were allotted examinations centers 10 km away from their home

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notices to respondents on a petition filed against them for allotting examination centers to female students far away from their homes.

LHC’s Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the case filed by Muhammad Mubashar Safdar against allotting long-distance examination centers to female students.

In the filed petition, the Punjab government, higher education secretary, school education secretary, and Punjab Examination Commission chairman have been made respondents.

The petition stated that the examination centers for matric and intermediate exams of female students were located at a distance of 10 km or more away from home.

The long-distance examination centers for female students were against the policy of education and a violation of the constitution, the petition asserted.

The filed plea insisted that the constitution guaranteed education accessibility for females. The petition requested that examination centers for female students must be allotted near to their home location.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Rana Sikandar Advocate presented the arguments in the court. The Punjab government counsel asserted that there was no policy regarding the matter of examination centers.

In response, Justice Abid Sheikh remarked that if there wasn’t a policy, one should be made.

Consequently, the court has called for a response from the higher education secretary, the school education secretary, and the Punjab Examination Commission Chairman in the next hearing by issuing notices to them.

