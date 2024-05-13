Five killed, 13 injured as coach overturns in Matiari

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Updated On: Mon, 13 May 2024 08:58:46 PKT

MATIARI (Dunya News) – At least five people were killed and 13 others wounded as a coach overturned in Matiari near Hyderabad in the wee hours of Monday.

The accident occurred at the National Highway in the jurisdiction of Sikhat Police Station in Matiari.

According to police, the speeding coach overturned after colliding with a long vehicle, killing five passengers on the spot and injuring 13 others.

