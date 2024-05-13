Three miners trapped in Dukki coal mine rescued after nine hours

Pakistan Pakistan Three miners trapped in Dukki coal mine rescued after nine hours

The three miners were working at the depth of 70 feet when portion of the mine collapsed.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 May 2024 05:06:02 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Three miners trapped in Dukki coal mine were rescued after nine hours by the rescue teams on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the three miners were working at the depth of 70 feet when portion of the mine collapsed, burying the miners under the debris.

Rescue teams with the help of local laborers and mines teams started an operation after the incident and rescued all miners safely after a hectic effort of nine hours.

