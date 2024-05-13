Fire gutted used clothes warehouse in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Fire gutted used clothes warehouse in Karachi

Used clothes worth millions of rupees stored in the godown were gutted in the fire.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 May 2024 05:39:24 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Fire broke out in a used clothes warehouse located near Jangle School in Saeedabad area of Karachi on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire godown very quickly. Four fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, used clothes worth millions of rupees stored in the godown were gutted in the fire.

Fire brigade sources also informed that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

