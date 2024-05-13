Negotiations between AJK govt, Joint Action Committee end in deadlock

The committee declared that they would not disperse and return home until notification is obtained.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - The situation in Azad Kashmir remained tense as negotiations between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government and Joint Action Committee ended in a deadlock, Dunya News reported.

The Joint Action Committee has rejected the AJK government’s offer of 50 per cent decrease in electricity price per unit, demanding that electricity should be provided to consumers in accordance with the production cost of hydel power in AJK.

According to the committee, the protest will continue until an official notification outlining the implementation of their demands is issued. Asserting their determination, the committee declared that they would not disperse and return home until the notification is obtained.

Meanwhile, the government is also preparing to provide subsidies on flour prices. However, the Public Action Committee has announced a long march from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad, rejecting the government’s stance on the issue.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Sunday accepted all demands of Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) following negotiations held between JAAC delegation and territory’s Chief Secretary at residence of Rawalakot Commissioner.

The AJK government has agreed to provide the electricity as per hydropower generation cost while there will also be a subsidy on the wheat flour. The privileges of ministers and officers would also be minimised, it was agreed in the negotiations.

Earlier, the Rangers were deployed on Kohala Road to control the situation as the protest of AAC against inflation entered the third day.

The internet service was also partially suspended to stop protesters from reaching the capital.

The clashes erupted across the valley on Saturday as enraged protesters opened fire and pelted stones at law enforcers, killing a policeman and wounding 28 others.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged all parties in Azad Kashmir to resort to peaceful course of action for resolution of their demands.

In a message on social media platform X, he said he has talked to Prime Minister Azad Kashmir and directed the PML-N office bearers in AJK to talk to leaders of action committee.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari had also taken notice of the deteriorating law and order situation in AJK and convened a meeting over the issue today.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq had offered an olive branch to the protesters earlier in the day.

“The government has never backed down from negotiations. The political government solves problems through dialogue,” he had said, while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, former prime minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi had demanded the resignation from Prime Minister Anwarul Haq over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the former prime minister said that these are the effects of regime change operation executed in AJK a year ago.

“The incumbent AJK prime minister is a puppet. The killing of a police inspector during the protest demonstrations must be probed thoroughly,” Niazi said.

