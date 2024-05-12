Sindh CM unveils ambitious uplift agenda in line with PPP manifesto

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh CM unveils ambitious uplift agenda in line with PPP manifesto

Murad Ali Shah says people's hopes in Sindh tied to PPP

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 12 May 2024 15:47:53 PKT

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, during a press conference on Sunday, highlighted a number of development projects being undertaken by his government across the province, in line with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s promise of fulfilling commitments made during his election campaign.

The chief minister – after chairing a meeting of elected representatives of four districts of Hyderabad division, including Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, and Tando Muhammad Khan – stated that on the directives of the party chairman, a consultative meeting was being conducted to execute uplift schemes based on the proposals of elected representatives.

CM Murad Shah said that the people of Sindh had pinned hopes on the PPP.

The CM highlighted that the provincial government was working for the complete rehabilitation of those affected by the devastating 2022 floods, stating that 2.1 million houses were being constructed for which funds had already been arranged.

The CM said that steps were being taken for the provision of free electricity to the marginalised segments of society, adding that an announcement in this regard would be made soon.

Murad said that during the next five years, his government's focus would be on providing primary healthcare facilities across the province. He said that the government was also supporting private sector hospitals.

The CM said that his government was also focussing on the subject of education, adding that the education minister has assured that no school would be closed down due to a lack of teachers.

Murad said that his government was actively pursuing the establishment of special economic zones in the province.

The CM said that he was committed to resolving the issue of providing potable water to Hyderabad.

Regarding the subject of law and order, the CM said that measures were being taken to ensure the safety of every citizen across the province. He added that the crackdown on drug peddlers was ongoing.

Murad said that his government would shortly launch the Labour Card, adding that the promise of initiating the Benazir Labour Card had already been fulfilled.

Earlier, during the meeting, the chief minister said that “at present 239 development schemes worth Rs61,783 million have been initiated in Hyderabad and the allocation for 239 schemes was Rs17,026.7 million, while the allocation for 106 uplift schemes in Matiari was Rs404.254 million.”

He said, “In Tando Allahyar, 95 schemes would cost Rs15,852.8 million, while Rs3,646.356 million have been earmarked for 87 such schemes.”

The chief minister said that he was visiting Hyderabad along with his ministers so that the grievances of the people could be addressed at the earliest. He said that all local bodies had been directed to work in their respective constituencies.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Sindh Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Saeed Ghani, and others attended the meeting.