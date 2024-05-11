Hafiz Naeem calls for end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan

People of Balochistan also deserves respect and dignity, says JI emir

Updated On: Sat, 11 May 2024 21:06:59 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called for an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Addressing a large public gathering in Quetta, the JI emir said that the people of Balochistan also deserves respect and dignity.

“I want to plead your case while standing at Minar-e-Pakistan and the people of Punjab will also be with you,” he said in his address to the JI workers.

The JI emir added that the people of Balochistan also have the right to get benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and therefore they should be given their due share.

“I want to ask the Balochistan government that why the teachers are not being paid in the province,” he said.

According to JI emir, the ruling coalition will be collapsed soon as it doesn’t have any credibility.

“The entire Balochistan government is standing on Form-47 and the general election was a sheer drama,” Hafiz Naeem said.

He added that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) failed to get votes from Sindh but still the party is sitting in the National Assembly.

The time for PML-N, PPP and MQM is over and Pakistan desperately needs a comprehensive dialogue, said the JI emir.