CJP Isa to visit Azerbaijan to attend SCO meeting

Justice Muneeb Akhtar to assume Acting CJ as Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was already abroad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan from May 18 to 22 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) meeting.

During his absence, Justice Muneeb Akhtar will assume the role of Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The swearing-in ceremony is set for May 18.

Senior Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is also currently on a foreign visit.