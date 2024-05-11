War of words between KP Governor, CM intensify

CM Gandapur warned the governor of not sanctioning grant for the Governor House

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The war of words between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur intensified on Saturday.

“You have nothing to do with politics as you are only holding a constitutional office,” CM Gandapur said, while addressing the governor outside a court in Dera Ismail Khan.

The chief minister warned the governor of not sanctioning budget and grant for the Governor House.

“The Governor House is not your property. I can declare it a national heritage and change it into the museum,” CM Gandapur said.

Even the fuel of governor’s official vehicle is dependent on the budget sanctioned by the chief minister, Gandapur added.

Earlier, Governor Kundi had said that he knew very well how to deal with the people like Gandapur.

“The security of Governor House is my responsibility and I’ll protect it at any cost,” said Kundi.

A day earlier, Kundi has said that he would not impose the governor’s rule in KP.

“I’ll not make him a political orphan by imposing the governor’s rule,” he said.

I want to talk about the rights of KP with the centre and the provincial government should support me in this cause, he added.