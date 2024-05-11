PMD forecasts rain, windstorms in several parts of country

Sat, 11 May 2024 05:29:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain-windstorm and thunderstorm for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the 24 hours.

Isolated heavyfalls and hailstorm is also expected during the period. Light rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at few places of north Balochistan, South Punjab and upper Sindh.

Hot and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next two to three days.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in central and southern parts. Rain-windstorm and thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, north Balochistan and Kashmir.

Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 48 degrees Celsius.

