Cylinder explosion kills one in Lahore's Allama Iqbal Town

Pakistan Pakistan Cylinder explosion kills one in Lahore's Allama Iqbal Town

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 May 2024 04:23:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – One person lost his life and another was wounded in cylinder explosion in a house in Lahore on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in a house located in Allama Iqbal Town. Fire broke out in the house after the blast. Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Sarfraz and the injured was identified as 30-year-old Shabbir.

