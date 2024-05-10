In-focus

Government prohibits NAB from arresting politicians and parliamentarians

Violation will lead to charges against the officer

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to refrain from arresting any politicians or elected assembly members.

This decision came following a crucial meeting between the NAB chairman and the National Assembly Speaker Ayyaz Sadiq, held on Thursday.

During the meeting, Speaker Ayyaz Sadiq outlined new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to the NAB chairman.

According to these SOPs, any inquiry or complaint against a parliamentarian, the NA speaker, or the Senate chairman will be informed about the matter.

Sources revealed that under the new SOPs, political leaders and parliamentarians will not be targeted or subjected to arrest at the inquiry stage to avoid any political victimization

NAB officers are mandated to refrain from issuing any statements to the media or the public.

The revised procedures stipulated that NAB officers may only issue statements after filing a reference against a political leader or parliamentarian.

Any violation of these SOPs will result in severe penalties, including a one-year prison sentence and a fine of one million rupees against the officer.

 

