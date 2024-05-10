LHC restrains Punjab govt from giving electric bikes to students until May 13

Judge opines electric buses are provided to colleges instead

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Friday restrained the Punjab government from providing electric bikes to students until May 13 (Monday), as the provincial capital, which is home to more than 11 million people, once again topped the global air pollution chart.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim passed this directive during the hearing on a petition seeking smog control measures.

Due to its unhealthy air quality, Lahore has consistently ranked among the top three cities with the most polluted air in recent weeks, according to AQI rankings. The air quality in Lahore was recorded at 162 around 9:00 am on Friday.

During the proceedings, the judge made the balloting of electric bikes subject to a legal order and sought the details of the project launched under the Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative programme.

The court remarked that instead of providing electric bikes to students, the government should provide electric buses to colleges.

Justice Karim remarked that if electric bikes were given to students, they might indulge in wheeling, opining that students must be attracted to public transport.

The court asked for a detailed report regarding the distribution of bikes in Punjab cities.

Later the court adjourned the hearing until May 13 on the petition filed by a citizen, Haroon Farooq, and others.

On April 12, the Punjab government initiated a project under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative programme to provide 20,000 bikes to students across the province.

The government is offering a subsidy of Rs1 billion for interest-free bikes, facilitating students with affordable installments.

During the initial phase, e-bikes will be distributed in Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Lahore, while motorcycles will be allocated in proportion to the population in each district.