Army officers, soldiers conferred on awards

Pakistan

14 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 19 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military)

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At a special investiture ceremony held at Karachi Corps, army officers and soldiers were conferred on Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat awards.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Next of kin of nine soldiers received Tamgha-i-Basalat on behalf of martyrs. Fourteen officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) while 19 officers were given Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.

A large number of senior army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony. The Corps Commander Karachi also interacted with the families of martyrs and paid rich tributes to their sacrifices.
 

