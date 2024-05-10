SC fixes govt appeals contesting verdict in NAB amendments case

Five-judge larger bench led by CJP Qazi Faez Isa to hear case on May 14

Updated On: Fri, 10 May 2024 12:55:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Friday fixed the federal government’s intra-court appeals contesting the verdict that voided the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments in September last year.

A five-judge larger bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, will took up the appeal on May 14.

Other members on the bench include Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

The court has put the parties on notice.

The apex court had taken up the government’s appeals in October last year.

In September last year, the Supreme Court struck down the amendments made to the NAB laws on a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

The verdict was announced with 2-1 majority, with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah writing a note of dissent.

In his plea filed June 2022, the PTI founder submitted that the amendments to the NAB laws had been made to benefit the influential people and legitimise corruption.