CM Maryam Nawaz asserts Punjab is moving towards development

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam Nawaz asserts Punjab is moving towards development

Providing health facilities on door step

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 11:59:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz asserted that Punjab was moving towards development and prosperity.

Addressing the 'clinics on wheels' project ceremony, the CM emphasized that this project would transform the health sector and facilitate the public.

She highlighted that the clinics on wheels project was equipped with all the basic medical facilities. The 200 clinics on wheels would be stationed at various points. The clinics will provide medical tests, screening, vaccination, as well as gynecology services.

Fifty out of the 200 mobile clinics will have ultrasound facilities. Through this project, 4.0 million individuals will be facilitated, particularly in areas where hospital facilities aren’t available.

Local doctors from 36 districts will be given first priority to offer their services for this project. The shortage of nurses and paramedical staff is also under consideration.

The Punjab CM said that this project, initiated by Nawaz Sharif and halted during the previous government, was being reinitiated. She insisted that her government was on a mission to provide health facilities at the doorstep.

She also disclosed plans to build state-of-the-art cardiology hospitals in eight districts of Punjab.

The Punjab CM inaugurated the clinics on wheels project, with various officials including Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Khawaja Imran Nazeer, and Secretary Health Ali Khan present at the ceremony.