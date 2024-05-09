Parvez Elahi transferred to Lahore jail for upcoming hearing on graft cases

Former Punjab chief minister being kept in a B-Class cell in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 13:30:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has been transferred from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

According to prison sources, the president of PTI Punjab chapter was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail in connection with an upcoming hearing of corruption cases instituted by the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Elahi has been kept in a B-Class cell in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

INDICTMENT

An anti-corruption court in Lahore has summoned Parvez Elahi and other accused persons to face indictment in the illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly case during next hearing on May 13.

During the proceedings On May 1, the former chief minister was not brought before the court. Instead, a medical certificate was submitted.

According to the medical report, Parvez Elahi was unable to attend the proceedings due to an unhealed bone fracture sustained from a fall in the washroom. The report stated that the former CM had been advised three weeks of bed rest and could not travel during this period.

The court adjourned the hearing and scheduled the next session for May 13, summoning Parvez Elahi and the 10 other accused persons for indictment.

HOUSE ARREST

On May 6, the Islamabad High Court ordered the Interior Ministry to complete the procedure of house arrest of the former Punjab chief minister within 15 days.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir pronounced the verdict which was earlier reserved on a petition filed by Qaisra Elahi, the spouse of Parvez Elahi.

The court issued order for placing Elahi under house arrest in view of his old age and the health issues he faces.

The court also directed that the former chief minister be provided with proper medical care and facilities during his house arrest.

On May 2, the court had reserved its decision on a petition contesting the transfer of Pervez Elahi from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to Lahore.

Back in March, Parvez Elahi sustained a bone fracture from a fall in a jail washroom. The PTI Punjab chapter president has been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) a number of times from Adiala Jail when his health deteriorated.

The former CM has been arrested multiple times since June last year in several cases, with the latest one instituted in September alleging illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.