Info minister, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, PM's upcoming China visit

Pakistan Pakistan Info minister, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, PM's upcoming China visit

Tarar tells Zaidong all eyes set on upcoming visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to China

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 May 2024 11:43:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed Pakistan-China relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming China visit, government initiatives to revive Pakistan’s economy and other important matters.

They also agreed to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of information, culture and education.

During the meeting, Tarar said that besides the ongoing projects under CPEC, new projects and investment in CPEC would also be discussed during the premier’s upcoming visit to China.

He stated that all eyes were set on the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The relations between Pakistan and China are based on friendship, trust and mutual respect,” the minister said, adding that the ties between the two countries had taken the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Thanks to CPEC, the access of Chinese products to the markets of Pakistan and Pakistani products to China has increased,” he remarked, noting that China stood as Pakistan’s largest trading partner.

Tarar said that China’s cooperation in the completion of several major projects in Pakistan under the CPEC was enviable.

The minister also informed the Chinese ambassador about the government’s economic initiatives and the visits of high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“Economic indicators are becoming positive after the government came to power,” Tarar told the foreign dignitary, adding that international journals were also predicting improvement in Pakistani economy.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the government’s economic initiatives, and expressed hope that the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would continue on the road to progress and prosperity.

The minister also informed the Chinese ambassador about the government’s measures to protect Chinese citizens in Pakistan.