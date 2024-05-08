Pakistan to see above-normal temperatures, wet weather this week

Mercury to stay 3 to 5 degree higher than average till Friday

It will be followed by a westerly which is expected to bring violent winds and thunderstorms

Wed, 08 May 2024 11:35:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – As Pakistan is currently experiencing above-normal day temperatures, the Met Office has warned the mercury may jump up to 5 degree Celsius over average in some parts of the country from Wednesday to Friday (May 8 to May 10).

However, the heatwave won’t last long because of a western disturbance that will start affecting the country on May 10 till May 12 (Sunday), thus bringing the temperature down appreciably.

The westerly can produce violent thunderstorms and dust storms, especially in the plain areas, because of interaction between the hot and cold air.

Any weather system coming from the west – depending upon its strength – in May and early June usually bring extreme weather events as the westerlies brings colder air at a time when the temperatures are very high in the region.

However, global warming – also called climate change – means the western disturbances are now carrying more moisture while Pakistan and other countries in the region have been witnessing alarming rise in temperatures and longer heatwaves, thus making the interaction between colder and hotter air even more violent.

According to the Met Office, the daytime temperature in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to remain 3 to 5 degree Celsius above normal till Friday. However, the increase in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be 2 to 3 degree Celsius.

But on Friday evening or night and Saturday, a westerly will start producing wind storms, rain and thunderstorms in north-western Balochistan. Some areas of central and southern parts of the province may also experience strong winds and thunderstorms.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as upper and central Punjab are expected to witness rain, dust storms and thunderstorms from Friday evening or night till Sunday. Isolated cases of hailstorm have also been predicted.

Meanwhile, the westerly will affect southern Punjab on Friday and Saturday while Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday.

As far as Sindh in concerned, the weather system would be felt in upper and western parts of the province on Friday and Saturday.