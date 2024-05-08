Govt decides to respond effectively to May 9 perpetrators, facilitators

Federal cabinet meeting called on May 9

Wed, 08 May 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to respond fully to those involved in May 9 violence, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken following the press conference of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry on Tuesday in which he said the perpetrators and facilitators of May 9 violence would have to face punishment in line with law and Constitution.

According to sources, a meeting of the federal cabinet has been called on May 9. The meeting of the federal cabinet will be held in Parliament House.

Sources further said that solidarity with the martyrs will be expressed in the cabinet meeting and May 9 will be declared as a black day in the cabinet meeting.

The federal cabinet will emphasise on the supremacy of the parliament and promotion of democratic norms on May 9.

