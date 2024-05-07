May 9 assaults on military installations won't go unpunished: Khawaja Asif

Says it was done under a pre-orchestrated plan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has vowed that no one will be allowed to desecrate the sanctity of the motherland and its heroes.

In a video message today, he said May 9 will always remind the nation how a riotous group in its lust for power, attacked the very foundation of the country.

The minister said even the enemies of Pakistan could never dare do what was done on May 9 at the behest of a violent group. He said the military installations and memorials of our heroes were targeted and attacked.

Khawaja Asif said all of it was done under a pre-orchestrated plan which cannot be imagined in any civilized country. He said the Pakistani nation identifies the planers, abettors and implementers of May 9 incidents.

Khawaja Asif said their hooliganism still resonates in the terrible memories of May 9 and perpetrators behind these crimes will be punished as per the law and the Constitution.

