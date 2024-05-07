Several key positions in PPP remain unfilled

Pakistan Pakistan Several key positions in PPP remain unfilled

Zardari's assumption of presidency leaves PPP chairman slot unfilled

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 07 May 2024 17:59:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Several key positions within the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remain unfilled, with no immediate chances of being filled.

Asif Ali Zardari's assumption of the presidency of the country left the position of PPP (Parliamentarians) chairman vacant. Also, Faisal Karim Kundi's appointment as KP governor created a vacancy for the party's central information secretary.

Sardar Salim Haider's nomination as Punjab governor means the party will have new Rawalpindi division president.

Also read: PPP leaders, workers celebrate victory of Asif Ali Zardari



It's anticipated that Raja Pervez Ashraf will replace Yousuf Raza Gilani as senior vice chairman, and Nadeem Afzal Chan is poised to take over as central information secretary.

Moreover, Raja Pervez Ashraf's son is expected to assume the presidency of the party's Rawalpindi division.

Final decisions on these appointments are expected to be made during the upcoming Central Executive Committee meeting.