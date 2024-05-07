KP assembly session likely to be held on May 10 after SC decision on reserved seats

MPAs elected in the by-elections from Kohat and Bajour will take oath during the session.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session islikely to be held on May 10 as Supreme Court (SC) on Monday suspended the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding reserved seats.

According to sources, MPAs elected in the by-elections from Kohat and Bajour will take oath during the session. Apart from this, the budget presented by the caretaker government and the budget presented by the current government for a three-month period will be approved.

It is pertinent to mention here that the session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is being summoned by the PTI government after SC suspended the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding reserved seats.

A five-member larger bench of the Peshawar High Court had rejected petitions filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for the reserved seats of women and minorities. The party had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict of not allocating the reserved women and minority seats to the SIC.

