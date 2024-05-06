All set for Nawaz's return as PML-N president again

All set for Nawaz's return as PML-N president again

PML-N veteran Kh Saad Rafique will become the secretary general

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is all set to take the reins of the party as arrangements have been finalised in this regard.

The former three-time prime minister chaired a high-level meeting of the party at Model Town secretariat on Monday.

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal gave a detailed briefing regarding party’s general council meeting scheduled for May 11.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, law minister Azam Nazir Tarar and PML-N stalwarts Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will be elected as PML-N president once again during the general council meeting while party’s veteran Kh Saad Rafique will become the secretary general.

A resolution would be moved in the meeting to elect Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president.

Earlier, the Punjab chapter of PML-N had passed a unanimous resolution a couple of days ago requesting the elder Sharif to lead the party once again.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif ceased to be the president of the PML-N as the result of a controversial judicial order. All obstacles of suppression are over and he stands vindicated. The PML-N will move forward under his leadership,” PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah had said after the passage of the resolution.

“Nawaz Sharif had been requested to reassume the charge of the PML-N,” he has said.

He added that the former prime minister had been forcibly separated from the party in 2017.

According to insiders, it was decided to separate the organisational and government offices in order to make the party more vibrant.

The incumbent president Shehbaz Sharif is unable to spend much time for the party as he is holding the important office of prime minister.

“Nawaz Sharif will visit all the four provinces to reorganise the party after becoming the president once again,” said a senior PML-N leader.

The change of provincial leadership is also on the cards across the country.

The general council meeting would be attended by the members of central executive committee, MNAs, Senators and councillors from all the four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.