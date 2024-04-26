PML-N Punjab chapter meets today to address organisational matters

The meeting was convened after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif telephoned Rana Sanaullah.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the PML-N Punjab chapter scheduled to be held today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

According to reports, the meeting was convened after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif telephoned Rana Sanaullah, the president of party’s Punjab chapter, instructing him to summon a gathering of the party's provincial leaders.

At present, Nawaz Sharif is on a visit to China.

Sources stated that the meeting would address organisational matters within the PML-N Punjab and discuss Nawaz Sharif's leadership role. The potential expansion of both federal and Punjab cabinets might also be on the agenda of the meeting.

Sources further said that Nawaz Sharif directed Rana Sanaullah to revitalise the party at the grassroots level and to procure reports on organisational and governmental positions in Punjab.

