Karachi to ban usage of plastic bags

Karachi to ban usage of plastic bags

Pakistan

Mayor Karachi announced plans to introduce legislation

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, announced plans to introduce legislation to prohibit the usage of plastic bags in the biggest city of the country. 

Following a meeting with provincial environmental officials, a strategy was devised to address this issue. 

The proposed legislation aims to ban plastic bags made of microns due to their detrimental impact on sewerage lines and storm drains. 

Wahab highlighted the significant financial resources spent annually on drain cleaning, highlighting Karachi's extensive sewerage network. 

Additionally, he highlighted the environmental pollution caused by plastic bags and their role in sewage overflow, which contributes to road damage. 

